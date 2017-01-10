Italy looking at Google proposal to close tax dispute: source

MILAN: Italy's tax authorities are looking at a proposal from Google to pay between 270 million and 280 million euros (US$296 million) to wrap up a tax dispute, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Earlier this year Italian tax police presented a claim against Google for the non payment of taxes between 2009 and 2013 to the tune of 227 million euros.

One of the sticking points to reaching a final settlement with the U.S. giant is a commitment from Google to pay taxes in Italy in the future, the source said.

"Google is continuing to work with the competent authorities," a Google spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Stephen Jewkes)