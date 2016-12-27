Italy set to put in around US$6.8 billion to salvage Monte Paschi: sources

ROME/MILAN: The Italian government is likely to have to put in around 6.5 billion euros (US$6.8 billion) to rescue Monte dei Paschi di Siena , three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

An additional 2-2.3 billion euros will come from the conversion of subordinated bonds held by institutional investors.

The European Central Bank has told the bank its capital shortfall has risen to 8.8 billion euros, from 5 billion euros indicated previously, the bank said on Monday.

