J&J to buy Actelion for US$30 billion

ZURICH: Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a US$30 billion deal.

The all-cash offer, to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Actelion for US$280 per share, payable in U.S. dollars, was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, Actelion and Johnson & Johnson said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by John Revill)