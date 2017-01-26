J&J to buy Actelion for US$30 billion
ZURICH: Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a US$30 billion deal.
The all-cash offer, to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Actelion for US$280 per share, payable in U.S. dollars, was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, Actelion and Johnson & Johnson said in a joint statement.
(Reporting by John Revill)
- Reuters