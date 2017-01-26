Channel NewsAsia

J&J to buy Actelion for US$30 billion

Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a US$30 billion deal.

  • Posted 26 Jan 2017 14:40
A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows Swiss biotech group Actelion Headquarters in Allschwil, Switzerland, April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo
The all-cash offer, to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Actelion for US$280 per share, payable in U.S. dollars, was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, Actelion and Johnson & Johnson said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by John Revill)

- Reuters