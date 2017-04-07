Japan and US aren't discussing Westinghouse situation: Seko

TOKYO: Japanese trade minister Hiroshige Seko said on Friday it was not true that Japan and the United States were discussing the situation surrounding Toshiba Corp's troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co.

A U.S. official said on Thursday the Trump administration and the Japanese government were in discussions to ensure that the bankruptcy of Westinghouse does not lead to U.S. technology secrets and infrastructure falling into Chinese hands.

Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy last month hit by billions of dollars of cost overruns at four nuclear reactors under construction in the U.S. Southeast.

