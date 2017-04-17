Japan says it's committed to G20 agreement on forex policy

TOKYO: Japan is committed to the G20 agreement on foreign-exchange policy and is not manipulating its currency, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the country's top government spokesman, said on Monday.

The U.S. Treasury issued its semiannual currency report on Friday and Japan was one of the U.S. trading partners who were on a currency "monitoring list".

Suga told reporters the report did not require a response as the list was mechanically created based on data such as current account and trade surpluses with the United States.

The report did not label any major trading partner as a currency manipulator.

