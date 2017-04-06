Channel NewsAsia

Japanese retailer Seven & i to buy Sunoco assets for US$3.3 billion

Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co said on Thursday it would buy most of Sunoco LP's convenience store and gasoline retail businesses for about US$3.3 billion.

A Sunoco logo is pictured on a building in Syracuse, New York April 15, 2016 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man walks out of Seven & i Holdings Co's Seven Eleven convenience store in Tokyo, Japan January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Seven & i, which operates the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, said in a statement the deal was aimed at expanding its store network and improving profitability.

Seven & i said it expects to carry out the acquisition from Texas-based Sunoco in August.

