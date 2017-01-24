Johnson & Johnson fourth-quarter sales up 1.7 percent, plans to divest diabetes care division

REUTERS: Johnson & Johnson reported a 1.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales, due to a strong demand for its newer products.

The diversified healthcare company's sales rose to US$18.11 billion in the fourth quarter from US$17.81 billion a year earlier.

Net earnings rose to US$3.81 billion, or US$1.38 per share, from US$3.22 billion, or US$1.15 per share.

The band-aid maker also said on Tuesday that it was looking to divest its diabetes care division.

