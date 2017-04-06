Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

JPMorgan shareholders to vote again on separate chairman and CEO

JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders will again vote on a proposal calling for the board to select a chairman who is not the company's chief executive, according to a proxy statement filed on Wednesday for the company's annual meeting on May 16.

  • Posted 06 Apr 2017 04:35
A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

NEW YORK: JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders will again vote on a proposal calling for the board to select a chairman who is not the company's chief executive, according to a proxy statement filed on Wednesday for the company's annual meeting on May 16.

The board said in the proxy that it is against the measure, which was proposed by a shareholder who contends that good corporate governance requires a independent chairman. The board and current Chairman and Chief Executive Jamie Dimon have defeated similar proposals in the past.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Bill Trott)

- Reuters