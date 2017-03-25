Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Judge finds UPS liable to New York over cigarette shipments

A federal judge on Friday said United Parcel Service Inc is liable for having illegally shipped hundreds of thousands of cartons of untaxed cigarettes in New York, depriving the state and New York City of millions of dollars of taxes.

  • Posted 25 Mar 2017 04:45
  • Updated 25 Mar 2017 05:05
FILE PHOTO - United Parcel Service (UPS) aircraft are loaded and unloaded with air containers full of packages at the UPS Worldport All Points International Hub in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. on December 9, 2016. REUTERS/John Sommers II/File Photo

NEW YORK: A federal judge on Friday said United Parcel Service Inc is liable for having illegally shipped hundreds of thousands of cartons of untaxed cigarettes in New York, depriving the state and New York City of millions of dollars of taxes.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said the state and city are entitled to compensatory damages and fines, in amounts to be determined later. She also said they are not entitled to injunctive relief or the appointment of a monitor.

Forrest issued her 218-page decision after a non-jury trial held in September.

- Reuters