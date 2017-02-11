Kirin to buy Mandalay Brewery to dominate Myanmar market: Report

TOKYO: Japanese brewer Kirin will buy Mandalay Brewery of Myanmar for an estimated several hundred million yen (several million US dollars) in its latest effort to strengthen its presence in the Asia-Oceania region, a newspaper said on Saturday (Feb 11).

Kirin will create a local subsidiary to take over the country's oldest brewery, based in the northern city of Mandalay, from the military-backed Myanmar Economic Holdings, the Nikkei business daily said.

The Myanmar Investment Commission is expected to approve the deal soon, it said.

With the planned purchase, Kirin, which bought local market leader Myanmar Brewery in 2015, will control 90 per cent of the country's beer market.

The Japanese company seeks an edge against foreign rivals such as the Netherlands' Heineken and Denmark's Carlsberg, in Myanmar, one of the few growing beer markets amid lacklustre momentum in global consumption, the Nikkei said.

The latest deal comes after Kirin expanded business acquisitions in the Asia-Oceania region.

The brewer turned Lion of Australia into a subsidiary in 2009, while it took a 48 per cent stake in the beer unit of the Philippines' San Miguel.

Kirin may also purchase state-owned Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage, which the Vietnamese government plans to sell, the daily said.

There were no immediate comments from Kirin.