KKR-backed consortium makes US$4.7 billion cash offer for Australia's Tatts

SYDNEY: A consortium backed by U.S. private equity giant KKR & Co offered AUS$6.15 billion (US$4.65 billion) cash for Australian lottery operator Tatts Group Ltd , threatening an agreed merger with Tabcorp Holdings Ltd , two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

The sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly, told Reuters a letter offering AUS$4.21 a share had been sent to the Tatts board on Tuesday evening.

Tatts in October agreed to accept a cash-and-scrip proposal from betting group Tabcorp to form an Australian gambling powerhouse.

Tatts shares closed at AUS$4.35 a share on Tuesday.

