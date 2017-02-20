Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a US$143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc , the companies said on Sunday.
U.S.-based Kraft had made a surprise offer for Unilever in a bid to build a global consumer goods behemoth, although it was flatly rejected on Friday by Unilever, the maker of Lipton tea and Dove soap.
