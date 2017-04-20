Kuwait oil minister says expects extension of OPEC, non-OPEC deal

ABU DHABI: Kuwait's oil minister Essam al-Marzouq said on Thursday he expected a global pact to cut oil supplies to be extended beyond June, supported by higher compliance from non-OPEC producers.

"We have a noticeable increase in compliance from non-OPEC which shows the importance of extending the agreement," Marzouq told an industry event with other Gulf oil ministers including Saudi Arabia's energy minister Khalid al-Falih in Abu Dhabi.

"I expect we will have an extension of the agreement," he said, adding that talks among all oil producers were ongoing.

(Reporting by OPEC team)