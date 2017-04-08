Las Vegas sports gambler Walters convicted of insider trading

NEW YORK: Famed Las Vegas sports gambler William "Billy" Walters was convicted on Friday of insider trading charges in a scheme that prosecutors said enabled him to make more than US$40 million and involved a stock tip to star professional golfer Phil Mickelson.

Jurors found Walters guilty on all 10 counts he faced, including securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy, following a three-week trial in federal court in Manhattan.

Walters, 70, who built a fortune as one of the most successful sports bettors in the United States, expressed disbelief to reporters after hearing the six-man, six-woman jury read its verdict.

"To say I was surprised would be the understatement of my life," Walters said. "If I had made a bet I would have lost - I just did lose the biggest bet of my life. Frankly I'm in total shock."

Barry Berke, Walters' lawyer, said his client would appeal. Walters is scheduled to be sentenced on July 14.

Walters was charged after a high-profile probe focused on what prosecutors called his long-running scheme to obtain confidential tips about Dean Foods Co from its chairman, Thomas Davis.

Prosecutors said that from 2008 to 2014, Walters generated US$32 million of profit and avoided US$11 million of losses by trading on inside information about Dean Foods from Davis.

Walters generated another US$1 million from trading on a tip about Darden Restaurants Inc, operator of the Olive Garden restaurant chain, they said.

Davis, who testified against Walters as part of a plea deal, told jurors he passed tips ahead of Dean Foods' earnings reports and a 2012 spinoff of part of its business, using "burner" phones to relay the information.

Prosecutors said Walters at one point recommended to Mickelson that the golfer, who at the time owed him a gambling debt, buy Dean Foods stock.

Mickelson, who has won three Masters golf titles, was not accused of wrongdoing and did not testify at trial.

In 2016, Mickelson reached an agreement to pay back US$1.03 million that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said he made by trading in Dean Foods stock.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)