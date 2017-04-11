LeEco, Vizio abandon US$2 billion deal over regulatory concerns

REUTERS: China's Le Holdings Co Ltd , also known as LeEco, abandoned its proposed US$2 billion acquisition of U.S. consumer electronics company Vizio Inc on Monday, citing "regulatory headwinds."

LeEco and Vizio, however, have struck a new collaboration agreement that includes bringing Vizio products to the Chinese market, according to a brief emailed statement from the Chinese company.

The statement did not elaborate on the regulatory hurdles that prevented the deal from going ahead.

The deal to buy Irvine, California-based Vizio was announced in July.

