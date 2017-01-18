Liberty Media shareholders approve acquisition of Formula One
Liberty Media stockholders on Tuesday approved measures relating to the company's pending acquisition of Formula One, an US$8 billion deal that still must be approved by the International Automobile Federation.
- Posted 18 Jan 2017 08:05
WASHINGTON: Liberty Media stockholders on Tuesday (Jan 17) approved measures relating to the company's pending acquisition of Formula One, an US$8 billion deal that still must be approved by the International Automobile Federation.
At the meeting in Englewood, Colorado, stockholders backed the deal announced in September for the purchase of the elite motor racing series. The company said the acquistion is expected to be finalised before the end of the first quarter of 2017.
- AFP/de