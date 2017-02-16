Lockheed F-35 jet could cost as little as US$80 million in future: Pentagon official
REUTERS: The cost of Lockheed Martin Corp's stealthy F-35 fighter jet could shrink to US$80 million in future purchases according to the Department of Defense's head of the program.
The jet, which most recently cost about US$94.5 million for the F-35 "A" model, is the most expensive Department of Defense program.
Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, Program Executive Officer, F-35 Joint Program Office was speaking to the U.S House of Representatives at a Capitol Hill hearing on military services' 5th generation tactical aircraft challenges and F-35 joint strike fighter program.
