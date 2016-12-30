Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Lockheed Martin wins US$450 million Pentagon contract: statement

Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded a US$450 million modification to a previous contract linked to the development and delivery of F-35A aircraft to South Korea, the Pentagon said in a statement on Thursday.

  • Posted 30 Dec 2016 06:25
  • Updated 30 Dec 2016 06:45
Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

WASHINGTON: Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded a US$450 million modification to a previous contract linked to the development and delivery of F-35A aircraft to South Korea, the Pentagon said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)

- Reuters