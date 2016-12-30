Lockheed Martin wins US$450 million Pentagon contract: statement
Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded a US$450 million modification to a previous contract linked to the development and delivery of F-35A aircraft to South Korea, the Pentagon said in a statement on Thursday.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)
- Reuters