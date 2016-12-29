London stocks hits highest ever closing level

LONDON: London's stock market on Wednesday (Dec 28) hit its highest ever closing level, buoyed by strong performers in the energy and mining sectors and general optimism for the new year.

London's FTSE 100 index of top blue-chip companies climbed 0.54 per cent to reach 7106.08 points at closing, beating the previous record of 7103.98 set on Apr 27, 2015.

The record close came as US stocks have also been setting new highs following the surprise US election victory of Donald Trump sparking hopes of additional spending and tax cuts, with the Dow having flirted with the 20,000 level in recent weeks.