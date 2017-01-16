Channel NewsAsia

Luxottica, Essilor in 45-billion euro merger deal to create eyewear giant: source

Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor have agreed a 45-billion euro merger deal to create a global powerhouse in the eyewear industry, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The deal, one of Europe's largest cross-border tie-ups, is expected to be announced before the market opens on Monday. It will see Luxottica's 81-year old founder Leonardo Del Vecchio take a 31 percent stake in the merged group through his family holding Delfin, the source said.

