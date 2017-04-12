Channel NewsAsia

Lyft lands US$600 million in fresh funding

Ride services company Lyft has raised US$600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.

A smartphone app for Lyft drivers is seen during a photo opportunity in San Francisco, California February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

SAN FRANCISCO: Ride services company Lyft has raised US$600 million in fresh funding, one of its investors said on Tuesday.

Private equity firm KKR & Co said it had joined a US$600 million financing round, giving a sizeable financial boost to San Francisco-based Lyft as it continues to compete fiercely with rival Uber Technologies Inc .

Sources close to Lyft said last week the company was close to completing a funding round that would value the firm at US$7.5 billion, a sharp increase from the US$5.5 billion valuation at Lyft's last financing more than a year ago.

