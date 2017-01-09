Mars to buy pet health care provider VCA for US$7.7 billion

REUTERS: Candy and pet food maker Mars Inc said it would buy VCA Inc , which runs hospitals for animals, for US$7.7 billion.

Mars, the maker of Whiskas and Pedigree pet products, will pay US$93 per share, a premium of 31.4 percent to VCA's Friday closing price.

The enterprise value of the deal is US$9.1 billion including US$1.4 billion in debt, the companies said in a statement on Monday.

VCA will operate as a separate business unit within Mars Petcare, the biggest pet food maker in the world.

