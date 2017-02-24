Mercedes-Benz mulls North American potential for pick-up trucks

STUTTGART: Daimler's Mercedes-Benz Vans division is looking closely at a growing demand in the United States for mid-sized pick-up trucks to see whether there is market potential to launch its X-Class model there, divisional head Volker Mornhinweg said on Friday.

Mercedes-Benz Vans has already developed a mid-sized pick-up truck to be sold in South America and Europe, but has so far shied away from launching it in the United States because customers there have traditionally preferred full-sized vehicles.

However, a recent shift in the United States back towards mid-sized trucks was encouraging, Mornhinweg said at a news conference in Stuttgart.

"In the past year the mid-sized truck market has come back a bit. General Motors is launching a mid-sized truck. We are watching developments very closely, and we will take a decision at the appropriate time," Mornhinweg said.

Asked where Mercedes might build the pick-ups for sale in the United States, Mornhinweg said that its current production capacity in Argentina was unlikely to be sufficient to serve the U.S. market. A new production site in the United States was likely to be considered, he added.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)