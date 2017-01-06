Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Mexico central bank sells dollars in Asia: Bloomberg

Mexico's central bank sold dollars in Asia on Friday, Bloomberg reported, after it sold dollars in Mexico and New York a day earlier to fight a slump in the peso.

  • Posted 06 Jan 2017 21:35
Mexican pesos and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this picture illustration, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's central bank sold dollars in Asia on Friday, Bloomberg reported, after it sold dollars in Mexico and New York a day earlier to fight a slump in the peso.

At 7:20 a.m. Mexico City time, the peso was up 0.53 percent at 21.31 pesos per dollar.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

- Reuters