Mexico central bank sells dollars in Asia: Bloomberg
Mexico's central bank sold dollars in Asia on Friday, Bloomberg reported, after it sold dollars in Mexico and New York a day earlier to fight a slump in the peso.
- Posted 06 Jan 2017 21:35
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's central bank sold dollars in Asia on Friday, Bloomberg reported, after it sold dollars in Mexico and New York a day earlier to fight a slump in the peso.
At 7:20 a.m. Mexico City time, the peso was up 0.53 percent at 21.31 pesos per dollar.
(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)
- Reuters