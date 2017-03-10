Channel NewsAsia

Mexico's America Movil has 65 days to propose separation plan: IFT

  • Posted 10 Mar 2017 00:25
The America Movil logo is seen on the wall of the reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's telecoms regulator said on Thursday that billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has 65 working days to present a proposal for the legal separation of a part of its fixed-line unit Telmex.

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) has stepped up antitrust rules against the company, ordering it to create an independent entity from fixed-line unit Telmex to offer competitors access to infrastructure.

(Reporting by Christine Murray)

- Reuters