Mexico's America Movil has 65 days to propose separation plan: IFT
- Posted 10 Mar 2017 00:25
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's telecoms regulator said on Thursday that billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has 65 working days to present a proposal for the legal separation of a part of its fixed-line unit Telmex.
The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) has stepped up antitrust rules against the company, ordering it to create an independent entity from fixed-line unit Telmex to offer competitors access to infrastructure.
(Reporting by Christine Murray)
- Reuters