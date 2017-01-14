Moody's to pay US$850 million over pre-crisis ratings: Source

NEW YORK: Moody's Corp has agreed to pay over US$850 million to settle with U.S. federal and state authorities over its ratings of risky mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, one person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The credit rating firm reached the deal with the Department of Justice and some 20 states, said the person, who did not want to be identified because the agreement was not yet public.

The agreement comes two years after S&P Global's Standard & Poor's entered into a US$1.375 billion accord with the Justice Department, 19 states and the District of Columbia over similar claims. Standard and Poor's is the world's largest ratings firm, followed by Moody's.