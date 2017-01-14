Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Moody's pays US$864 million to settle with US over pre-crisis ratings

Moody's Corp has agreed to pay nearly US$864 million to settle with U.S. federal and state authorities over its ratings of risky mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.

  • Posted 14 Jan 2017 07:55
  • Updated 14 Jan 2017 08:30
A screen displays Moody's ticker information as traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The logo of credit rating agency Moody's Investor Services is seen outside the office in Paris October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
prev
next

NEW YORK: Moody's Corp has agreed to pay nearly US$864 million to settle with U.S. federal and state authorities over its ratings of risky mortgage securities in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.

The credit rating firm reached the deal with the Justice Department, 21 states and the District of Columbia, the Department said in a statement.

The agreement comes two years after S&P Global's Standard & Poor's entered into a US$1.375 billion accord with the Justice Department, 19 states and the District of Columbia over similar claims. Standard and Poor's is the world's largest ratings firm, followed by Moody's.

(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Sandra Maler)

- Reuters