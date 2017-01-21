Channel NewsAsia

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman sees pay increase seven percent to US$22.5 million

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman's overall pay rose 7 percent in 2016 to US$22.5 million, according to a securities filing.

  • Posted 21 Jan 2017 05:20
Morgan Stanley Chairman and Chief Executive James Gorman speaks during the Institute of International Finance Annual Meeting in Washington October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

While rising 7 percent against the previous year, Gorman's total pay for 2016 was flat compared with his compensation in 2014.

(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Alan Crosby)

- Reuters