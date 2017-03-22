Morgan Stanley President Kelleher says trading activity has improved

REUTERS: Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher said on Tuesday that trading activity for the first quarter has felt "slightly better" than at the end of 2016.

Kelleher said at a European financials conference that bond trading is "doing well" while client volumes in stock trading are down across Wall Street.

Bank executives including Citigroup Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach and JPMorgan Chase & Co CFO Marianne Lake have also said in recent weeks that trading revenue this quarter would tick up modestly.

Investment bank Jefferies, whose results are seen as a bellwether for big banks, said on Tuesday its first-quarter trading revenue rose more than six times from the year-ago period.

Trading is the most volatile business on Wall Street and big revenue swings are common.

During the fourth quarter of 2016, Morgan Stanley's bond trading revenue rose to US$1.5 billion from US$550 million in the year-ago period. Banks broadly posted huge gains in bond trading at the end of last year, driven largely by President Donald Trump's surprise U.S. election win.

But even with a resurgence in fixed income activity, Kelleher said it was unlikely Morgan Stanley would drastically expand the business.

"If we add, it'll be at the margin," he said.

Even if the global fixed income pool continues to rise, Kelleher said, "it won't anything like it was in the glory days of leverage."

(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)