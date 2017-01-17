Morgan Stanley's profit doubles as bond-trading revenue surges

REUTERS: Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley's quarterly profit doubled, helped by a bump in trading activity following the U.S. presidential election.

Earnings applicable to the bank's common shareholders rose to US$1.51 billion in the three months ended Dec. 31 from US$753 million a year earlier, while earnings per share increased to 81 cents from 39 cents.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 65 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, although it was not immediately clear if this was comparable to the reported figures.

Trading in debt securities and stocks soared in the wake of Donald Trump's surprise election victory on Nov. 8 as investors took the view that he would push policies that would boost the U.S. economy and kindle inflation.

Revenue in the bank's fixed-income business rose to US$1.5 billion from US$550 million in the quarter.

JPMorgan Chase & Co , the No. 1 U.S. bank by assets, reported a 31 percent rise fixed-income revenue last week, while second-ranked Bank of America Corp said its revenue from trading fixed-income securities, currencies and commodities rose 12 percent.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc , Morgan Stanley's traditional rival, reports on Wednesday.

