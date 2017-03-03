Morgan Stanley sees Fed hiking rates in March

NEW YORK: Morgan Stanley economists said on Thursday they expected the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates by a quarter point to a range of 0.75-1.00 percent at its upcoming policy meeting in less than two weeks.

The U.S. central bank would increase its interest rate target range two more times later in 2017 after a possible hike later this month, they said in a research note.

