Morgan Stanley sees Fed hiking rates in March

Morgan Stanley economists said on Thursday they expected the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates by a quarter point to a range of 0.75-1.00 percent at its upcoming policy meeting in less than two weeks.

  • Posted 03 Mar 2017 00:05
  • Updated 03 Mar 2017 00:20
The logo of Morgan Stanley is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The U.S. central bank would increase its interest rate target range two more times later in 2017 after a possible hike later this month, they said in a research note.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Frances Kerry)

- Reuters