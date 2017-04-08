Morgan Stanley shareholders propose policy against golden parachute for executives entering government service
Morgan Stanley shareholders will again vote on a proposal that prohibits stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.
- Posted 08 Apr 2017 04:40
The board said in a proxy it is against the measure. Morgan Stanley and the board defeated the proposal last year.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran)
- Reuters