Morgan Stanley shareholders propose policy against golden parachute for executives entering government service

Morgan Stanley shareholders will again vote on a proposal that prohibits stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.

  08 Apr 2017 04:40
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Morgan Stanley London headquarters at Canary Wharf financial centre in London, Britain June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Boyce/File Photo

REUTERS: Morgan Stanley shareholders will again vote on a proposal that prohibits stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.

The board said in a proxy it is against the measure. Morgan Stanley and the board defeated the proposal last year.

