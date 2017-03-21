Most Asia markets up but dollar weighed by uncertainty

HONG KONG: Most Asian markets rose on Tuesday (Mar 21) following the previous day's retreat, but the dollar was hit by fresh uncertainty over Donald Trump's economic policy and contradictory views on future rate rises among two top Federal Reserve officials.

Global stocks had started the week with a wobble after G20 finance chiefs failed to renew a longstanding anti-protectionist pledge in the face of Trump's "America First" push, fuelling fears about the international trade system.

But investors returned to buying in Asian business Tuesday, with Hong Kong closing up 0.4 per cent - marking four days of gains that have pushed the Hang Seng Index to its highest level since July 2015.

Sydney was flat, Shanghai closed 0.3 per cent higher, while Seoul jumped one per cent and Singapore barely moved. Taipei, Wellington, Jakarta, Bangkok and Manila were all higher.

But Tokyo lost 0.3 per cent as traders returned from a long weekend to find the yen had strengthened significantly against the dollar.

The greenback was at ¥112.70, up from New York but well off the ¥113.33 mark seen when the Nikkei was last open on Friday.

The dollar has come in for heavy selling since the Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised borrowing costs but pointed to another two rises this year, confounding talk of a possible three or four.

ACTION TO INACTION



On Monday Chicago Fed President Charles Evans suggested there could be more increases this year but Minneapolis boss Neel Kashkari said the policy board should take its time.

The uncertainty surrounding US policy comes as investors await details on Trump's promise to boost infrastructure spending and slash taxes to fire up the economy.

World markets surged after his November election on expectations he would push the plans through but the lack of anything substantial since then has spooked some.

Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note: "Post (Fed decision) the markets' attention has turned again to the Trump administration's lack of concrete policy announcements.

"With the new administration's 100 days of action rapidly turning into 100 days of inaction, extended dollar reflationist long positioning has started heading for the door."

The dollar was also struggling against most other high-yielding units, with the South Korean won up 0.2 per cent and the Mexican peso 0.4 per cent higher.

The euro edged up as markets breathed a sigh of relief that centrist Emmanuel Macron came out on top in the first French presidential debate Monday, seeing off his closest rival, the far-right, anti-EU candidate Marine Le Pen.

In early European trade London rose 0.1 per cent, Paris gained 0.4 per cent and Frankfurt was 0.3 per cent higher.

- Key figures around 0830 GMT -



Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.3 per cent at 19,455.88 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.4 per cent at 24,593.12 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 per cent at 3,261.61 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 per cent at 7,435.48

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.0768 from US$1.0746

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2363 from US$1.2358

Dollar/yen: UP at ¥112.70 from ¥112.50

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 17 cents at US$48.39 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP 21 cents at US$51.83 per barrel

New York - Dow: DOWN less than 0.1 per cent at 20,905.86 (close)