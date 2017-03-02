Most Asia stocks chase Wall St, Europe up after US data and Trump

HONG KONG: Asian markets mostly advanced on Thursday (Mar 2), picking up the baton from record performances in New York and Europe where traders cheered upbeat US economic data and Donald Trump's conciliatory speech to Congress.

The US president's much-anticipated address on Tuesday, while lacking details, was broadly welcomed as he promised a trillion-dollar infrastructure splurge and tax cuts - music to bullish investors' ears.

Global equity markets have thundered along since Trump's November election win as dealers bet his policies would light a fire under the US economy.

The fact that he did away with the bellicose rhetoric of the past made him appear more presidential, according to some observers.

"Markets have voted again and it's clear they liked the version of Donald Trump that they saw yesterday," Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at CFD and FX provider AxiTrader, said in a note.

"While there was little additional specificity - the so-called meat on the bone - the president's tone echoed the one that ignited the initial Trumponomics rally during his acceptance speech on election night back in November."

On Wall Street, the Dow - which until Tuesday had racked up 12 successive record closes - powered past 21,000 points for the first time, while London also clocked up an all-time high finish.



A strong reading on US factory activity and price rises as well as German inflation also provided support.

'HUGE THIRST'



The optimism continued into Asia, with Tokyo rallying 0.9 per cent thanks to a drop in the yen and Sydney added more than one percent.

Seoul put on 0.5 per cent and Singapore jumped 0.4 per cent, while Wellington, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta all posted healthy gains. However, Shanghai eased 0.5 per cent and Hong Kong reversed early gains of more than one percent to end 0.2 per cent lower.

"The overwhelming feeling is positive," Karl Goody, a private wealth manager at Shaw and Partners in Sydney, told Bloomberg News. "There's a huge thirst and ultra-high demand from people with money trying to find a home. This is going to continue."

The dollar built on Wednesday's advance after Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, usually considered a dove, said she supported the case for an interest rate hike "soon".

That came a day after two regional Fed presidents said they saw a strong case for tighter borrowing costs, while Fed boss Janet Yellen is due to give a speech Friday.

The greenback pushed above ¥114 for the first time in two weeks on growing expectations of a rate increase this month.

"Investors were sponging up the plethora of suggestive Fed commentary overnight, President Trump's State of the Union speech, and a profusion of economic data," said Stephen Innes, a senior trader at OANDA, adding that a Fed move was odds-on and the dollar would likely hit ¥115.

In early European trade London and Frankfurt each fell 0.1 per cent but Paris added 0.1 per cent.

- Key figures around 0800 GMT -



Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.9 per cent at 19,564.80 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.2 per cent at 23,728.07 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.5 per cent at 3,230.03 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 per cent at 7,376.17

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.0531 from US$1.0550

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2283 from US$1.2294

Dollar/yen: UP at ¥114.17 from ¥113.69

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 23 cents at US$53.60 per barrel

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 18 cents at US$56.18

New York - Dow: UP 1.5 per cent at 21,115.55 (close)