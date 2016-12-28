Nasdaq ends at record; Dow misses landmark again

NEW YORK: The Nasdaq finished at a fresh record on Tuesday (Dec 27), boosted by strong US consumer data and a gain by Amazon, while the Dow again missed its eagerly anticipated 20,000 milestone.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index jumped 4.3 points in December to 113.7, easily surpassing an analyst forecast and extending gains made in November to reach the highest point since August 2001.

Amazon jumped 1.4 per cent after it characterised 2016 as its "best-ever" holiday season, with strong sales for its Echo and Echo Dot products and the widening popularity of its "Alexa" program.

The Nasdaq finished at 5,487.44, up 24.75 points (0.45 per cent) from Friday's close and about four points above the prior record set on Dec 20.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 11.23 points (0.06 per cent) at 19,945.04, while the broad-based S&P 500 climbed 5.09 points (0.22 per cent) to 2,268.88.

Other tech companies with larger gains included Apple, up 0.6 per cent, eBay, up 1.5 per cent, Netflix, up 2.2 per cent and Tesla Motors, up 2.9 per cent.

The biotech company Biogen rose 1.3 per cent on news that the US Food and Drug Administration approved its Spinraza drug for spinal muscular atrophy. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, which developed the drug with Biogen, jumped 3.2 per cent.

However, the pharmacy chain Fred's fell 2.8 per cent after it said it had adopted a shareholder's rights plan to protect the company after Alden Global Capital last week announced that it amassed a stake of almost 25 per cent of common shares.