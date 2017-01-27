Channel NewsAsia

Nasdaq opens higher on strong tech results

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened little changed on Friday, while strong results from tech companies propped up the Nasdaq.

  • Posted 27 Jan 2017 20:15
  • Updated 27 Jan 2017 22:35
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the Dow Jones Industrial Average passes the 20,000 mark shortly after the opening of the trading session in New York, U.S., January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.24 points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,094.67. The S&P 500 gained 1.04 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,297.72. The Nasdaq Composite added 10.94 points, or 0.19 percent, to 5,666.12.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

- Reuters