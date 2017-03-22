Channel NewsAsia

Nasdaq, S&P reverse course to trade higher

The S&P and the Nasdaq reversed course to hit session highs in late morning trading on Wednesday, even as investors remained cautious ahead of the first major legislative test of Donald Trump's presidency.

  • Posted 22 Mar 2017 21:40
  • Updated 22 Mar 2017 23:45
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The Dow was little changed, pulled down by a 6.3 percent fall in Nike .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.63 points, or 0.08 percent, to 20,652.38, the S&P 500 gained 4.21 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,348.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.34 points, or 0.35 percent, to 5,814.17.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

- Reuters