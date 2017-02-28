Nissan says needs government help to expand British supply base

LONDON: Nissan wants the British government to help the automaker increase its supply base in Britain to make sure it will comply with "rules of origin" if the country leaves the EU's customs union, its senior vice president in Europe said on Tuesday.

Answering questions from lawmakers, Colin Lawther, senior vice president, manufacturing, supply chain management and purchasing, said Nissan would have to increase the level of sterling content in its vehicles to comply with rules of origin, used to determine where a product has come from in order to gain a tariff preference with the European Union.

"Now that is our job to do that, but when you look at the supply base not all of it is in place and that is where we are asking the government to help us," he told the lawmakers.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden)