Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Nordstrom winds down relationship with Ivanka Trump brand: Bloomberg report

Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

  • Posted 03 Feb 2017 09:10
Trading information for fashion retailer Nordstrom is displayed on a screen at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

REUTERS: Nordstrom Inc is winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

The department store operator will be reducing the amount of Ivanka Trump merchandise it stocks, though some inventory could remain for now, Bloomberg said, citing the person.

An Ivanka Trump brand spokesperson declined to comment and Nordstrom did not respond to requests seeking comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)

- Reuters