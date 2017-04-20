Channel NewsAsia

Pence says seeks fairer trade with Indonesia

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (L) chats with Indonesia President Joko Widodo at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Staff serve drinks to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, center and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, second from right, during their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Dita Alangkara/Pool
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, is shown the way by Indonesian President Joko Widodo during their meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Dita Alangkara/Pool
JAKARTA: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Thursday his administration wants fairer trade with Indonesia, as Washington reviews a number of countries with which it has trade deficits.

After meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Pence said the U.S. was interested in a "win-win relationship" with Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

Indonesia is one of 16 countries under review for having a trade surplus with the United States.

Pence also called for cooperation on fighting terrorism and maintaining freedom of navigation in the region.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton)

- Reuters