Petrobras CEO says Exxon expressed 'strong interest' in pre-salt oil

  • Posted 05 Apr 2017 05:25
Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente talks during a news conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 11, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
SAO PAULO: U.S. oil company Exxon Mobil Corp expressed to Brazil's state-controlled firm Petrobras "strong interest" in the exploration of deep-water pre-salt oil fields off the Brazilian coast, Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Tuesday.

"Considering movements towards a strategic partnership, we have nothing concrete with Exxon, but they have certainly expressed strong interest in the Brazilian pre-salt exploration," Parente told reporters.

(Reporting by Laís Martins; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)

- Reuters