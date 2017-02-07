Pimco Total Return Fund posts Jan. cash withdrawals of US$1.6 billion

NEW YORK: Investors pulled US$1.6 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund in January, leaving assets under management of US$75 billion, Morningstar data showed on Monday.

Pimco Income Fund, overseen by group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn, posted US$1.6 billion of inflows, resulting in assets under management of US$73 billion, Morningstar said.

Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA, said total returns for Pimco Total Return is in the bottom quartile of its Lipper peer group on one-year and three-year bases, while Pimco Income is in the second quartile in the past year and the top quartile on a three-year basis.

"Investors should dig deeper to understand the differences between them – including the lower interest-rate sensitivity of the Income fund – but for many, the stronger relative performance matters a lot," he said.

"While money continues to shift to passive strategies, active fixed-income funds that performs well will continue to gather assets."

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris and Alan Crosby)