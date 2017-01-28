Porsche recalls 16,429 cars for problems with fastening screws

BERLIN: Porsche is recalling 16,429 models because of problems with fastening screws, with less than a fifth of affected vehicles in its German home market, the carmaker said.

The recall affects 911, Boxster and Cayman models built between October 2015 and September 2016, the Volkswagen -owned manufacturer said on Friday.

