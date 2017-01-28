Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Porsche recalls 16,429 cars for problems with fastening screws

Porsche is recalling 16,429 models because of problems with fastening screws, with less than a fifth of affected vehicles in its German home market, the carmaker said.

  • Posted 28 Jan 2017 00:25
The logo of German car manufacturer Porsche is seen outside a showroom of a Porsche dealer in Beirut, Lebanon November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

BERLIN: Porsche is recalling 16,429 models because of problems with fastening screws, with less than a fifth of affected vehicles in its German home market, the carmaker said.

The recall affects 911, Boxster and Cayman models built between October 2015 and September 2016, the Volkswagen -owned manufacturer said on Friday.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

- Reuters