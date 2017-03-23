PPG's McGarry in Amsterdam to promote 'compelling' Akzo offer

AMSTERDAM: Paint maker PPG has made a "very compelling" offer for Akzo Nobel and was shocked when its Dutch rival turned it down, PPG's chief executive Michael McGarry said on Thursday on a visit to Amsterdam to drum up support for a proposed tie-up.

McGarry said he would meet Akzo shareholders during the visit and was prepared to meet Akzo's boards "any time, any place" to discuss its 22.7 billion euro (US$24.47 billion) takeover offer. He disputed Akzo's view that the two companies' cultures were ill-matched.

Asked to comment on a possible hostile bid, McGarry said he wanted to "work together" with Akzo.

(Reporting By Toby Sterling, writing by Thomas Escritt. Editing by Jane Merriman)