PSA Group, GM announce Monday morning press conference

PARIS: General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.

On Friday, sources said PSA Group, which makes Peugeot and Citroen cars, had struck a deal with GM to buy Opel division.

The press conference will be on Monday at 0815 GMT, PSA and GM said, without specifying the subject.

