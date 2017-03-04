Channel NewsAsia

PSA Group, GM announce Monday morning press conference

General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.

The logos of French car maker Peugeot and German car maker Opel are seen at a dealership in Villepinte, near Paris, France, February 20, 2017.
The logo of German car maker Opel is seen at a dealership in Marseille, France, February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
On Friday, sources said PSA Group, which makes Peugeot and Citroen cars, had struck a deal with GM to buy Opel division.

The press conference will be on Monday at 0815 GMT, PSA and GM said, without specifying the subject.

