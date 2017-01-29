Qatar Airways, Etihad to enforce Trump travel ban

DOHA: Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways said on Saturday (Jan 28) they would enforce the new rules governing entry to the United States following President Donald Trump's temporary order restricting arrivals from seven Muslim countries.

A spokesperson for Qatar Airways said it would only carry passengers to the US who had the correct documentation.

"We are enforcing the new rules," said the official. "If travellers to the US don't have the proper documentation, we are not going to take them to the US."

The news comes after Trump imposed tough new controls on travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said it will apply restrictions on its US routes "effective immediately".

Citizens of the affected countries will need to have a valid US permanent residency card, known as the "Green Card" or a diplomatic visa to travel, an Etihad spokesperson said in a statement.

Qatar Airways also posted a "travel alert" online on Saturday, listing the paperwork required by citizens of the seven countries. These included the "Green Card" and government and diplomatic visas.

Both Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways fly of New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Dallas. The Qatari carrier also flies to nine other US destinations, including Atlanta.

The newly inaugurated US president signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to suspend refugee arrivals and impose tough controls on travellers from the seven countries.