RBS says to close more than 150 bank branches in Britain
Royal Bank of Scotland is to close more than 150 bank branches in Britain and cut hundreds of jobs, the state-backed lender said on Thursday.
- Posted 23 Mar 2017 23:10
The Edinburgh-based lender said in a statement the closures were in response to changing customer behavior.
(Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Writing by Rachel Armstrong, Editing by Lawrence White)
- Reuters