Reckitt Benckiser to buy Mead Johnson

LONDON: Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to buy U.S. infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition for US$16.6 billion, marking its first step into baby formula, it said on Friday.

Reckitt, the British maker of Lysol cleaners and Durex condoms, will pay US$90 a share for the company, a 30 percent premium to the stock's closing price the day before news of the company's talks was reported.

Including Mead Johnson's debt, the deal is worth US$17.9 billion.

