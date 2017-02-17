Rheinmetall, Raytheon to cooperate in defense technology

FRANKFURT: German and U.S. defense groups Rheinmetall and Raytheon have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate globally on defense technology, they said in a joint statement on Friday.

The partnership should bring together Raytheon's market-leading position in air-defense systems and guided missiles with Rheinmetall's expertise in combat and defense systems, army weapons and munitions, they said.

